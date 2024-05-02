Unearthed Olives with Gouda & Cumin 150g

Pitted green olives with Gouda cheese and cumin. Ip from every pack supports Action Against Hunger Registered Charity No. 1047501 For recipe inspiration and step by step guides visit: www.foodsunearthed.co.uk

Flavour profile Sweet warm earthyness from the cumin and smooth creaminess from the gouda. Yum! The Dutch City of Gouda is famous for a Semi-hard cheese made from cow's milk, but in true Unearthed® style what you see before you is something rather special. One of our intrepid flavour finders discovered this incredible cumin-spiked version on a recent visit, fell in love with its distinctive flavour and convinced us to launch it in the UK.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Green Olives (65%) (Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Gouda Cheese (24%) (Cow's Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds, Parsley, Red Pepper, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using olives from Spain and Gouda cheese made with milk from the Netherlands

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage