New
Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto with Cheese Platter 155g

Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto with Cheese Platter 155g

£4.00

£2.58/100g DR.WT

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices of salami
Energy
96kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

high

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 385kcal

Sliced prosciutto dry cured ham, sliced Scamorza medium fat hard cheese with smoke flavouring, sliced salami with truffle and crackers with olives
A selection of salami with rich truffle and delicate prosciutto, both expertly matured in Northern Italy, with crunchy olive crackers and creamy smoked Scamorza cheese.Salami with truffle and delicate prosciutto, both expertly matured in Northern Italy, with crunchy olive crackers and creamy smoked Scamorza cheese.
Pack size: 155G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya, sulphites and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

155g e

3 crackers,One slice of prosciutto crudo,2 slices of salami,One cheese slice
Energy
92kJ
22kcal
99kJ
24kcal
96kJ
23kcal
108kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g
1.4g
1.9g
2.0g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g
0.5g
0.8g
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g
0.53g
0.27g
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 436kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Olives (5%), Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS:  Pork, Salt, Truffle (1.2%), Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.

,

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Salt, Smoke Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya, sulphites and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 crackers (5g)Per 100gOne slice of prosciutto crudo (10g)
Energy1835kJ / 436kcal92kJ / 22kcal993kJ / 238kcal99kJ / 24kcal
Fat13.0g0.7g13.5g1.4g
Saturates1.7g<0.1g4.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate67.0g3.4g0.5g<0.1g
Sugars1.7g<0.1g0.5g<0.1g
Fibre3.5g0.2g0g0g
Protein11.0g0.6g28.5g2.9g
Salt2.00g0.10g5.30g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

