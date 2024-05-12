Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto with Cheese Platter 155g

Sliced prosciutto dry cured ham, sliced Scamorza medium fat hard cheese with smoke flavouring, sliced salami with truffle and crackers with olives

A selection of salami with rich truffle and delicate prosciutto, both expertly matured in Northern Italy, with crunchy olive crackers and creamy smoked Scamorza cheese.

Pack size: 155G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya, sulphites and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

155g e