Tesco Finest Halloumi & Za'atar Pastries 108g

Tesco Finest Halloumi & Za'atar Pastries 108g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
80kcal
336kJ
4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 297kcal

Paprika pastry with halloumi cheese, made with cow's, sheep's and goat's milk, full fat soft cheese and honey topped with sumac and cumin.
Summer Edition A blend of halloumi, soft cheese and honey delicately wrapped in a paprika pastry and topped with a sprinkle of Za'atar
Pack size: 108G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Halloumi Cheese (29%) [Halloumi Cheese (Milk), Mint], Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Honey, Onion, Paprika, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Dried Potato, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sumac, Maize Starch, Cumin, Dextrose, Oregano, Thyme, Colour (Paprika Extract), Marjoram, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

108g e

