Tesco Finest Bresaola & Cheese Rollitos 105g

Tesco Finest Bresaola & Cheese Rollitos 105g

£4.50

£4.29/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

4 rollitos
Energy
489kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.77g

high

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 940kJ / 225kcal

Sliced dry cured beef bresaola rolled with Edam medium fat hard cheese.
Sliced dry cured Bresaola, delicately rolled with a slice of cheese
Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dry Cured Beef Bresaola [Beef, Salt, Flavourings, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Spices, Garlic, Herbs], Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

105g e

