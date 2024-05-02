We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Olives with Provolone 150g

Unearthed Olives with Provolone 150g

Vegetarian

Pitted green and pitted black olives with Provolone cheese and mixed herbs.Ip from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity No. 1047501For recipe inspiration and step by step guides visit: www.foodsunearthed.co.uk
Flavour profile a bitter kick from the herbs with smooth provolone undertones.We discovered this delicious Provolone in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius in Southern Italy. We've tumbled it in with mixed olives and herbs for you to enjoy. We love it with grapes and nuts
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Green & Black Olives (62%) (Green Olives, Black Olives, Salt, Olive Oil, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid; Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Provolone Cheese (27%) (Cows' Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Herbs (Parsley, Marjoram, Sage, Oregano, Basil, Thyme), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Zest

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using olives from multiple countries and Provolone cheese made with Italian milk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best Way to UseThrow these over a giant pizza. The hefty flavours will make it the best you've ever had! probably.Pair withChateauneuf-du-pape because, well why not?!Serving: Stir before serving.

