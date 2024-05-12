We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Trio of Creamy Dips 300g

Tesco Finest Trio of Creamy Dips 300g

£4.50

£1.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
209kcal
861kJ
10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
21.4g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723kJ / 418kcal

A dip made with Greek style yogurt and feta full fat soft cheese topped with mint infused oil. A dip with mayonnaise, soured cream, Salsa Truffina™ and red chilli purée topped with a cold pressed rapeseed oil and paprika dressing. Labneh strained yogurt medium fat soft cheese, Greek style yogurt with lemon zest and mint topped with a dressing of toasted pine nuts, spinach, parsley, paprika and garlic purée.
Creamy labneh yogurt dip topped with a mint pesto infused with zesty lemon and paprika. Velvety mayonnaise infused with spicy buffalo sauce and rich truffle, drizzled with paprika oil. Whipped Feta and yogurt dip topped with a mint infused oil. Our Finest trio of creamy dips are the perfect addition to elevate your picnic this summer pair with anything from flatbreads and carrot sticks to a juicy burgerSUMMER EDITION *An indulgent selection of creamy labneh yogurt dip, spicy truffle dip and whipped feta yogurt dip
Pack size: 300G

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

Per 50g
Energy
296kcal
1220kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
31.8g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2440kJ / 593kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Salsa Truffina™ (3%) [Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Truffle, Carrot, Black Olive, Salt, Parsley, Flavouring, Chilli, Black Pepper], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Agave Syrup, Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée (1%), Cornflour, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy2440kJ / 593kcal1220kJ / 296kcal
Fat63.5g31.8g
Saturates5.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate3.6g1.8g
Sugars3.2g1.6g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein1.5g0.8g
Salt1.05g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

