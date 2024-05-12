Tesco Finest Trio of Creamy Dips 300g

A dip made with Greek style yogurt and feta full fat soft cheese topped with mint infused oil. A dip with mayonnaise, soured cream, Salsa Truffina™ and red chilli purée topped with a cold pressed rapeseed oil and paprika dressing. Labneh strained yogurt medium fat soft cheese, Greek style yogurt with lemon zest and mint topped with a dressing of toasted pine nuts, spinach, parsley, paprika and garlic purée.

Creamy labneh yogurt dip topped with a mint pesto infused with zesty lemon and paprika. Velvety mayonnaise infused with spicy buffalo sauce and rich truffle, drizzled with paprika oil. Whipped Feta and yogurt dip topped with a mint infused oil. Our Finest trio of creamy dips are the perfect addition to elevate your picnic this summer pair with anything from flatbreads and carrot sticks to a juicy burger SUMMER EDITION *An indulgent selection of creamy labneh yogurt dip, spicy truffle dip and whipped feta yogurt dip

Pack size: 300G

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

300g e