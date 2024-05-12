We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mortadella with Nocellara Olives 140g

£3.00

£2.14/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices
Energy
312kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 269kcal

Sliced mortadella cooked pork sausage with Nocellara olive flakes.
Summer Edition Delicate mortadella slices, made with selected cuts of meat and mixed with buttery Nocellara olive flakes.
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (92%), Nocellara Olives (3%), Salt, Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Spices, Dried Garlic, Flavourings, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

140g e

