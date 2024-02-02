Dead Man's Fingers Rum 2 x 5cl & Skull Shot Glass Gift Set

Dead Man Fingers Rum & Glass Gift Set 2 x 5cl

Spiced Rum Where a blended rum meets exotic spices to create a unique and distinctive flavour profile. Those familiar with Saffron cake will certainly find a hint of that alongside notes of Pedro Ximénez Ice cream. Next comes a whisper of creamy caramel followed by vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and of course, those subtly sweet undertones of orange. Some have even found notes of pineapple, dried raisins and a pinch of black pepper - but we think they're just showing off. Mango Rum Exotic, tropical, and delicious. It's what happens when sweet, sweet mangoes and our original Spiced Rum get all close and personal. You'll experience a whiff of vanilla, the tang of citrus, and, of course, juicy-juicy mango. Serve chilled over ice with lemonade and a wedge of lime, and pow; summer just got sexy. You could also try a Mango Daiquiri. Mmm-mmm - now you're talkin'.

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Net Contents

2 x 5cl ℮

