We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest 4 Mini Chocolate Afternoon Tea Cakes

Tesco Finest 4 Mini Chocolate Afternoon Tea Cakes

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One chocolate and hazelnut cake
Energy
842kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1871kJ / 448kcal

2 Mini chocolate sponge cakes with chocolate and hazelnut flavoured buttercream and a whole hazelnut piece and 2 mini chocolate sponge cakes with salted caramel buttercream and chocolate buttercream.
2 Mini chocolate sponges hand finished with a rick chocolate and hazelnut flavoured buttercream and a whole hazelnut piece. 2 Mini chocolate sponges hand finished with indulgent salted caramel buttercream and rich chocolate buttercream.Rich and Indulgent Selection of decadent chocolate & hazelnut and chocolate & Salted caramel mini sponge cakes. Perfect for afternoon tea.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

One chocolate and salted caramel cake,One chocolate and hazelnut cake
Energy
827kJ
198kcal
842kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g
11.4g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.7g
12.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1799kJ / 430kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, Cocoa Powder, Buttermilk, Caramel (3%) [Sugar, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flavouring.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, Cocoa Powder, Buttermilk, Humectant (Glycerol), Hazelnut (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chocolate and salted caramel cake (46g)Per 100gOne chocolate and hazelnut cake (45g)
Energy1799kJ / 430kcal827kJ / 198kcal1871kJ / 448kcal842kJ / 202kcal
Fat21.3g9.8g25.3g11.4g
Saturates5.3g2.4g6.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate54.0g24.8g49.0g22.1g
Sugars32.0g14.7g28.3g12.7g
Fibre1.6g0.7g1.7g0.8g
Protein4.7g2.2g5.2g2.3g
Salt0.45g0.21g0.40g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

View all Tea Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here