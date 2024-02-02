We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Vanilla Buttercream Style Icing 400g

Mr Kipling Vanilla Buttercream Style Icing 400g

£2.80

£7.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/12th pot (33g)
Energy
597kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.0g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1792kJ

Vanilla Flavour Icing
It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home. Why not try an exceedingly good Mr Kipling sponge mix. Make up as instructed, bake, allow to cool and decorate with Mr Kipling Icing. Enjoy!This tub contains enough icing to fill and cover an 8" cake or top 12 cupcakes
Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group
Exceedingly Good Cakes100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial ColoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine).

Allergy Information

May also contain Cereal containing Gluten (Wheat), Egg, Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains approximately 12 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For perfect icing: Stir the icing vigorously before use.Place icing into a piping bag or use a warm pallet knife to spread the icing on to your cake or cupcakes.To firm up, chill in the fridge.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

