Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs 80g

White chocolate mini eggs (63%) with a crisp sugar shell. Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. www.milkybar.co.uk

We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we’ve added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It’s simple stuff! Milkybar® Mini Eggs are packed with creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate and has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults. Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé’s new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children’s development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in small Easter egg, bars, blocks and buttons.

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Shellac), Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Share or Save your Chocolate Know your servings 5 Eggs = 1 Serving

Lower age limit

4 Years