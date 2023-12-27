We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs 80g

£1.50

£1.88/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 5 eggs contains
Energy
363kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.4g

high

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ

White chocolate mini eggs (63%) with a crisp sugar shell.Good to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.www.milkybar.co.uk
We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we’ve added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It’s simple stuff!Milkybar® Mini Eggs are packed with creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate and has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé’s new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children’s development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in small Easter egg, bars, blocks and buttons.
Have you tried Smarties Mini Eggs? Another novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Creamy white chocolate Milkybar mini eggs.Perfect to share with Family and Friends this EasterNo artificial flavours, colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Shellac), Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Share or Save your ChocolateKnow your servings5 Eggs = 1 Serving

Lower age limit

4 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

