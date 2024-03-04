Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Plant Pots with Daisies 156g

An edible cocoa confectionery pot, with a dark chocolate and milk chocolate mousse filling, topped with a layer of cocoa biscuit crumb, and an edible cocoa butter confectionery decoration.

Fully edible cocoa confectionary flower pot, filled with a Belgian chocolate mousse made with British cream, topped with a biscuit crumb 'soil' and a daisy flower Indulgent Belgian Chocolate mousse, topped with biscuit 'soil' & a daisy

Pack size: 156G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Carrot Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

156g