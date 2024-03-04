We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Plant Pots with Daisies 156g

Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Plant Pots with Daisies 156g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£3.85/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
1583kJ
381kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
27.3g

high

39%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.3g

high

77%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.0g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2029kJ / 488kcal

An edible cocoa confectionery pot, with a dark chocolate and milk chocolate mousse filling, topped with a layer of cocoa biscuit crumb, and an edible cocoa butter confectionery decoration.
Fully edible cocoa confectionary flower pot, filled with a Belgian chocolate mousse made with British cream, topped with a biscuit crumb 'soil' and a daisy flowerIndulgent Belgian Chocolate mousse, topped with biscuit 'soil' & a daisy
Pack size: 156G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Carrot Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

156g

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here