We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Wiltshire Cured Ham 240g

Tesco Finest Wiltshire Cured Ham 240g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£2.29/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices
Energy
213kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

high

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ / 126kcal

Cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
Our Tesco finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged Wiltshire brine and hung on the bone to carefully mature, so all its flavour can develop.12 Slices From selected farms Matured in aged Wiltshire cure Traditionally cured pork leg, matured on the bone for full flavour
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

View all Ham Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here