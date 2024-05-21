Cadbury Creme Egg Cake bars 5 Pack

Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white and yellow fondant topping, covered in milk chocolate. Win a Dream Family Holiday +Over 100 prizes available to be won UK & ROI 18+. Opens: 9am 21/12/23. Closes 8:59am 16/05/24. Scan QR code on pack or visit www.winadreamfamilyholiday.co.uk & complete online form for chance to win. No purchase necessary. Internet, email and postal address required. Max. 3 entries per household per week. Winners drawn at random on 21/05/24. Prizes: 106 prizes available to be won including 1 x family holiday to Florida, Kenya or Zanzibar for 2 adults & 2 children (return economy flights from selected London airports), family days out, family cinema tickets, open air cinema tickets and forest segway experiences. Prizes to be taken before 21/05/25 and subject to excluded dates and other restrictions. See full T&Cs for details. Not guaranteed that all prizes will be won. Max. 1 x prize per household. Full T&Cs at www.winadreamfamilyholiday.co.uk. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Limited.

Have You Tried... Cadbury Caramel Cake Bars

Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International group. All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group

New Individually Wrapped Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant Topping (19%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yellow Fondant Topping (10%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415), Colours (Paprika Extract, Carotenes)], Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information