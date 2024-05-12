We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Serrano Mac and Cheese Croquetas 144g

£5.00

£3.47/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 croquetas
Energy
128kcal
534kJ
6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 267kcal

6 Croquetas filled with cooked chifferi pasta a béchamel cheese sauce and serrano dry cured ham coated in breadcrumbs.
SUMMER EDITION chifferi pasta folded into a rich cheese sauce with diced Spanish Serrano ham, hand rolled in a crispy golden breadcrumb.
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Cooked Chifferi Pasta (11%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (5%), Serrano Ham (5%) [Pork Leg, Salt], Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Salt, Tapioca Starch, Tapioca Flour, Yeast, Black Pepper, Paprika, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, fish, crustaceans, soya, mustard, celery and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using Spanish pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

144g e

