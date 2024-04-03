We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 5 Pork & Egg Roll Slices 125g

Tesco 5 Pork & Egg Roll Slices 125g

£1.70

£1.36/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
220kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 212kcal

Sliced, cured and seasoned reformed pork with added water and egg.
SUCCULENT & TENDER
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (70%), Hard Boiled Egg (21%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Modified Maize Starch, White Pepper, Dextrose, Honey, Mineral Sea Salt, Nutmeg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Brown Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Ginger, Mace Extract, Pimento, Chilli Pepper, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Dextrose], Capsicum Extract, Coriander Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrate), Pork Gelatine, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

125g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

