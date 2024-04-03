We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hot & Spicy Roast Chicken Wings 525g

3(2)
£4.00

£0.76/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
901kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.9g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 920kJ / 220kcal

Cooked chicken wings in a hot and spicy marinade.
FIERY & TANGY
Pack size: 525G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (120%), Sugar, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin, Red Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Powder, Oregano, Parsley, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, Capsicum Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

525g e

