Tesco Whole Roast Chicken 950g

Turn the chicken over, re-cover, and cook for a further 8-10 minutes (800W) / 6-8 minutes (900W).

Instructions: 800W 16 - 18 mins / 900W 14 - 18 mins Place chicken on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper. Heat on full power for 8 minutes (800W / 900W). Turn the chicken over, re-cover, and cook for a further 8-10 minutes (800W) / 6-8 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 60 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cover with foil towards the end of heating time if the chicken skin is becoming too brown.

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 60 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cover with foil towards the end of heating time if the chicken skin is becoming too brown.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Not for EU Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024