New
Tesco 2 Tikka Roast Chicken Breasts 300g

Tesco 2 Tikka Roast Chicken Breasts 300g

£4.50

£1.50/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (137g**)
Energy
921kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.74g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672kJ / 159kcal

Cooked chicken breast fillets marinated in sweet Tikka spice blend with a sachet of creamy butter Tikka sauce.
A TASTE OF INDIA In a fragrant Indian inspired rub, finish with a creamy butter Tikka sauce
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Tikka Sauce Sachet (13%) [Water, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Sugar, Red Chilli, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Smoked Paprika, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Fenugreek, Oregano, Garlic Powder], Sugar, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Guar Gum), Salt, Cider Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Soft Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion, Nigella Seed, Cumin, Red Pepper, Parsley, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Ginger, Citrus Fibre, Cinnamon, Paprika Extract, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cumin Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Paprika, Caraway Seed, Oregano, Coriander Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

