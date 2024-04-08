Tesco 2 Tikka Roast Chicken Breasts 300g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 921kJ
- 218kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.74g
- 12%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Tikka Sauce Sachet (13%) [Water, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Sugar, Red Chilli, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Smoked Paprika, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Fenugreek, Oregano, Garlic Powder], Sugar, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Guar Gum), Salt, Cider Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Soft Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion, Nigella Seed, Cumin, Red Pepper, Parsley, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Ginger, Citrus Fibre, Cinnamon, Paprika Extract, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cumin Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Paprika, Caraway Seed, Oregano, Coriander Extract.
Allergy Information
Legal information
Produce of
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (137g**)
|Energy
|672kJ / 159kcal
|921kJ / 218kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|7.8g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|27.2g
|37.3g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.74g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 274g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
