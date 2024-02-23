We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco British Wafer Thin Roast Chicken 120g

Tesco British Wafer Thin Roast Chicken 120g

£2.00

£1.67/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
73kJ
17kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 115kcal

Wafer thin sliced, cooked and roasted formed chicken.
We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected chicken breasts. The chicken is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.BRITISH PRIME CUTS Chicken breast cooked and roasted for flavour
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (98%), Pea Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Chicken, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Black Pepper, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

Not suitable for egg allergy sufferers due to the production methods

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

