Tesco Hot Honey Roast Half Chicken 650g

Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 8 mins Remove all packaging and both sachets. Place the chicken onto a microwaveable plate and heat for 800W 7 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins. Add sauce sachet and sprinkle and heat for a further 1 minute.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 37 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, add 15ml of water, cover with foil and cook for 25 minutes. Remove foil, cook for a further 10 mins. Add sauce and crispy onions and cook for a further 2 mins.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Not for EU Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Cooked half chicken in a sweet and spicy marinade, with sachets of spicy honey sauce and crispy fried onions.

