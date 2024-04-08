We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Hot Honey Roast Half Chicken 650g

Tesco Hot Honey Roast Half Chicken 650g

£5.00

£0.77/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1214kJ
290kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 749kJ / 179kcal

Cooked half chicken in a sweet and spicy marinade, with sachets of spicy honey sauce and crispy fried onions.
A TASTE OF AMERICA In a Kansas style rub, finish with a spicy honey drizzle and crispy onions
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce [Water, Brown Sugar, Honey, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Distilled Malt Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Orange Juice, Soya Bean, Salt, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper], Crispy Onion Sachet [Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Palm Oil, Salt], Brown Sugar, Starch, Spices, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Guar Gum), Salt, Tomato Powder, Brown Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Coriander.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

