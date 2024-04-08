We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Hoisin Roast Chicken Wings 525g

Tesco Hoisin Roast Chicken Wings 525g

£4.00

£0.76/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
792kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ / 231kcal

Cooked chicken wings coated in a sweet and mild spiced marinade and a sachet of blackberry hoisin sauce.
READY TO EAT A TASTE OF CHINA In a hoisin rub, finish with a sweet and sticky blackberry hoisin drizzle
Pack size: 525G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing, Hoisin Blackberry Sauce Sachet(Water, Sugar, Paprika, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Concentrated Blackberry Juice, Salt, Honey, Beetroot Powder, Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Purée, Allspice, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove), Sugar, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Salt, Tomato Powder, Mushroom Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Parsley, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Chilli, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fennel Seed, Water, Soya Bean, Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

525g e

