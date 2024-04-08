Tesco Hoisin Roast Chicken Wings 525g
£4.00
£0.76/100g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing, Hoisin Blackberry Sauce Sachet(Water, Sugar, Paprika, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Concentrated Blackberry Juice, Salt, Honey, Beetroot Powder, Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Purée, Allspice, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove), Sugar, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Salt, Tomato Powder, Mushroom Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Parsley, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Chilli, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fennel Seed, Water, Soya Bean, Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove.
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (82g)
|Energy
|965kJ / 231kcal
|792kJ / 189kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23.3g
|19.1g
|Salt
|0.96g
|0.79g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
