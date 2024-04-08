We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest 4 Mini Afternoon Tea Cakes

Tesco Finest 4 Mini Afternoon Tea Cakes

£3.00

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One strawberries & cream cake
Energy
766kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.9g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1742kJ / 415kcal

4 Hand finished sponge cakes, 2 with lemon buttercream, Sicilian lemon curd and sugar nibs, and 2 with clotted cream buttercream, strawberry jam and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.
2 Mini sponge cakes hand finished with lemon buttercream, Sicilian lemon curd and sugar nibs. 2 Mini sponge cakes hand finished with clotted cream buttercream, British strawberry jam and freeze dried strawberries.Summer Edition Selection of delicate Lemon drizzle and Strawberries & Clotted Cream Victoria sponges. Perfect for afternoon tea.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

One strawberries & cream cake,One lemon cake
Energy
766kJ
183kcal
753kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.9g
16.9g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1742kJ / 415kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Strawberry Jam (9%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Carrot Juice, Blackcurrant Juice], Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Clotted Cream (Milk) (1.5%), Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Strawberry Freeze Dried Pieces, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Curd (12%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice, Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Lutein).

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne strawberries & cream cake (44g)Per 100gOne lemon cake (44g)
Energy1742kJ / 415kcal766kJ / 183kcal1710kJ / 407kcal753kJ / 179kcal
Fat17.1g7.5g16.3g7.2g
Saturates6.8g3.0g5.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate61.0g26.8g60.9g26.8g
Sugars38.5g16.9g38.5g16.9g
Fibre0.5g0.2g0.5g0.2g
Protein4.0g1.8g4.0g1.8g
Salt0.48g0.21g0.48g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

