Tesco Finest 4 Mini Afternoon Tea Cakes
£3.00
£0.75/each
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Strawberry Jam (9%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Carrot Juice, Blackcurrant Juice], Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Clotted Cream (Milk) (1.5%), Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Strawberry Freeze Dried Pieces, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Curd (12%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice, Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Lutein).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One strawberries & cream cake (44g)
|Per 100g
|One lemon cake (44g)
|Energy
|1742kJ / 415kcal
|766kJ / 183kcal
|1710kJ / 407kcal
|753kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|7.5g
|16.3g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|3.0g
|5.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|26.8g
|60.9g
|26.8g
|Sugars
|38.5g
|16.9g
|38.5g
|16.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.8g
|4.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.21g
|0.48g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
