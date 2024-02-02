We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sun Hee - Korean Sticky Rice 500g

Sun Hee - Korean Sticky Rice 500g

£2.00

£2.00/each

Vegan

Easy Kimchi Fried Rice (Bokkeumbap)
Ideal for Creating Korean BibimbapSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Medium Grain Rice 100%

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking instructions:1. Wash 150g of rice in cold water 3 to 4 times.2. In a saucepan, add 330ml of water and the cleaned rice. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on.3. Keep covered, remove from the heat and leave to stand for 25-30 minutes.4. Once the rice is cooled, add 3 tbsp Rice vinegar, 2 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp salt and fold into the rice, it is then ready to serve.Do not reheat.

