Sun Hee - Korean Sticky Rice 500g

Easy Kimchi Fried Rice (Bokkeumbap)

Ideal for Creating Korean Bibimbap Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 500G

Medium Grain Rice 100%

2 Servings

500g ℮

Cooking instructions:

1. Wash 150g of rice in cold water 3 to 4 times.

2. In a saucepan, add 330ml of water and the cleaned rice. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on.

3. Keep covered, remove from the heat and leave to stand for 25-30 minutes.

4. Once the rice is cooled, add 3 tbsp Rice vinegar, 2 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp salt and fold into the rice, it is then ready to serve.

Do not reheat.