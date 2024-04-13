We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco BBQ Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430g

Tesco BBQ Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430g

£3.50

£0.81/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
562kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 712kJ / 170kcal

Cooked chicken drumsticks in a barbecue marinade.
SMOKY & STICKY
Pack size: 430G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (119%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Cider Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cane Molasses, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar, Dried Onion, Maize Starch, Smoked Salt, Citric Acid, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dried Garlic, Tamarind, Cumin Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Water, Chilli Powder, Lemon Oil, Allspice, Garlic Powder.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

430g e

