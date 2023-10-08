The Christmas Pig J.K. Rowling
One boy and his toy are about to change everything...Jack loves his childhood toy, Dur Pig. DP has always been there for him, through good and bad. Until one Christmas Eve, something terrible happens - DP is lost. But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life... even toys. And Jack's newest toy - the Christmas Pig (DP's annoying replacement) - has a daring plan: Together they'll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known...A heart-warming, page-turning adventure about one child's love for his most treasured thing, and how far he will go to find it. A tale for the whole family to fall in love with, from one of the world's greatest storytellers.A gorgeous gift, featuring 9 black and white spreads and decorative inside art from renowned illustrator, Jim Field.
J.K. Rowling (Author)J.K. Rowling is the author of the enduringly popular Harry Potter books. After the idea for Harry Potter came to her on a delayed train journey in 1990, she plotted out and started writing the series of seven books and the first, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in the UK in 1997. The series took another ten years to complete, concluding in 2007 with the publication of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.To accompany the series, J.K. Rowling wrote three short companion volumes for charity, Quidditch Through the Ages and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in aid of Comic Relief and Lumos, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, in aid of Lumos. She also collaborated on the writing of a stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which was published as a script book.Her other books for children include the fairy tale The Ickabog and The Christmas Pig, which were published in 2020 and 2021 respectively and have also been bestsellers. She is also the author of books for adults, including a bestselling crime fiction series.J.K. Rowling has received many awards and honours for her writing. She also supports a number of causes through her charitable trust Volant and is the founder of the children's charity Lumos.To find out more about J.K. Rowling visit jkrowlingstories.com.Jim Field (Illustrator)Jim Field is an award-winning illustrator, character designer and animation director. He has illustrated many bestselling children's books, including Oi Frog! (written by Kes Gray) and The Lion Inside (written by Rachel Bright). Jim is also the illustrator of the Rabbit and Bear series, J.K. Rowling's The Christmas Pig and his debut author-illustrator bilingual picture book, Monsieur Roscoe on Holiday. He lives near Paris with his wife and daughter.