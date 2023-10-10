The Burnout Sophie Kinsella

'I'll drop anything for a new Sophie Kinsella. The Burnout is hilarious, sparky and joyful - just the book you need if you're desperate for a break' BETH O'LEARY 'I devoured The Burnout in one greedy gulp. Funny, sad, relatable, and so brilliantly done. Sophie Kinsella is the queen of romantic comedy' JOJO MOYES 'The Burnout is a glorious off-season holiday love story that will sweep you off your feet. Funny, feelgood, touching and full of the bittersweet, incisive wit that puts every Sophie Kinsella novel in a league of its own. I could not have loved it more.' LISA JEWELL The irresistible new romantic comedy from the number one bestselling author. Discover the joy that awaits when you set yourself free... Sasha is well and truly over it all: work (all-consuming), friendships (on the back burner), sex-life (non-existent). Sasha has hit a brick wall (literally). Armed with good intentions to drink kale smoothies, try yoga and find solitude, she heads to the Devon resort she loved as a child. But it's off-season, the hotel is falling apart and now she has to share the beach with someone else: a grumpy, stressed-out guy called Finn. How can she commune with nature when he's sitting on a rock, watching her? Especially when they don't agree on burnout cures. (Sasha: manifesting, wild swimming, secret Mars bars; Finn: drinking whisky.) But when curious messages start appearing on the beach, Sasha and Finn are forced to begin talking - about everything. What's the mystery? Why are they both burned out? What exactly is 'manifesting', anyway? They might discover that they have more in common than they think... **** 'Such a hilarious, joyous, life-affirming book; I never wanted it to end' JENNY COLGAN 'Uplifting and full of laugh-out-loud moments! Loved it!' HEIDI SWAIN 'Delightful. Charming, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny, I loved getting to know Sasha, Finn and the gang. I'm sad I've finished it!' SARAH TURNER