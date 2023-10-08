A Christmasaurus Carol Tom Fletcher

The Christmasaurus is back and ready to soar into a new festive magical adventure! Have you ever heard of Ebenezer Scrooge? The most miserly, miserable Christmas-hating miser from that very famous old book? The man who is more BAH HUMBUG than HO HO HO? Well, what if I told you that he was about to step out of HIS story and into this one? And I'm afraid he's got some grand plans . . . he wants to CANCEL CHRISTMAS! But don't panic - William Trundle and his very best friend, the Christmasaurus, are on the case. They're determined to track down Scrooge and save Christmas from total Scrooge-ification! And they're not alone; the whole Trundle family, William's new friends Eddie and Lucy and, of course, Santa himself are here to help! Can this Christmas crew stop Scrooge before it's too late and Christmas is BAH HUMBUGGED for good? Discover more Christmas adventures with William and the Christmasaurus: The Christmasaurus The Christmasaurus and the Naughty List The Christmasaurus and the Winter Witch The Christmasaurus Cracker: A Festive Activity Book Don't miss these other Tom Fletcher adventures: The Creakers Danger Gang Space Band