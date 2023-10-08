A Christmasaurus Carol Tom Fletcher
The Christmasaurus is back and ready to soar into a new festive magical adventure!Have you ever heard of Ebenezer Scrooge? The most miserly, miserable Christmas-hating miser from that very famous old book? The man who is more BAH HUMBUG than HO HO HO?Well, what if I told you that he was about to step out of HIS story and into this one? And I'm afraid he's got some grand plans . . . he wants to CANCEL CHRISTMAS!But don't panic - William Trundle and his very best friend, the Christmasaurus, are on the case. They're determined to track down Scrooge and save Christmas from total Scrooge-ification! And they're not alone; the whole Trundle family, William's new friends Eddie and Lucy and, of course, Santa himself are here to help!Can this Christmas crew stop Scrooge before it's too late and Christmas is BAH HUMBUGGED for good?Discover more Christmas adventures with William and the Christmasaurus:The ChristmasaurusThe Christmasaurus and the Naughty ListThe Christmasaurus and the Winter WitchThe Christmasaurus Cracker: A Festive Activity BookDon't miss these other Tom Fletcher adventures:The CreakersDanger GangSpace Band
Tom Fletcher (Author)Tom Fletcher is a number-one bestseller and one of the UK's most popular children's authors.The Christmasaurus was the biggest debut middle-grade novel of 2016 and was shortlisted for a British Book Award. Since then, Tom has published several more chart-topping children's novels including The Christmasaurus and the Winter Witch, The Christmasaurus and the Naughty List, The Creakers and the instant number-one bestseller The Danger Gang.Tom also writes the incredibly successful Who's in Your Book? picture-book series and is one half of the author duo behind the Dinosaur that Pooped picture-book series too, which has sold over 1.5 million copies.For older readers, Tom co-authors the Eve of Man series with his wife Giovanna Fletcher.Tom's books have been translated into thirty-nine languages, and to date he has sold over 5 million copies of his books in the UK alone.The Christmasaurus is currently being developed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey into an animated, feature-length movie with original songs written by Tom.As well as his career as an author, by the age of 21, Tom had penned 10 UK number 1 singles and is the founding member of the band McFLY. The Brit Award-winning band has sold over 10 million records worldwide and Tom has also written songs for other artists including One Direction, Busted and 5SOS.Shane Devries (Illustrator)Shane Devries is an illustrator from Adelaide, Australia. He began working as an architectural illustrator and has worked as a graphic designer and now creates visual development art for animation productions and illustrates books. Shane enjoys visiting art galleries, running and travelling and if possible he would spend countless hours gardening in his veggie patch.