A THIMBLE FOR CHRISTMAS Dilly Court

Don't miss the next utterly romantic historical saga from the No.1 Sunday Times bestselling author Dilly Court! She ran along the snow-covered cobbles, gripping her sewing box - fate in her hands... Living hand to mouth ever since her mother's tragic death, Amelia sells the last of her treasured possessions to avoid being cast out of her home onto London's streets. Her estranged grandfather unexpectedly bequeaths a small, struggling factory making mourning dresses and Amelia dares to dream... Drawing sketches by candlelight, she longs to sew elegant gowns from fine silks and beautiful ribbons for the rich. As the cold winter wind begins to bite, Amelia's future hangs by a thread - can she keep her hopes alive?