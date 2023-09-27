THE ISLAND Catherine Cooper

The gripping new thriller from the Sunday Times bestseller! 'Brilliantly escapist in every way' Editor's Choice, The Bookseller The perfect escape, or the perfect trap? When a select group of influencers and journalists receive an exclusive invitation to a luxury resort in the Maldives, it seems like the ultimate press trip. But when the island is cut off during a storm and people start dying, it looks like someone has murder in mind. Are the guests really who they seem to be, or does each one of them have a secret to hide? Something they would kill for? Lose yourself in the latest twisty page-turner from the queen of glamorous crime, Catherine Cooper. 'An eerily perfect location but paradise turns into a claustrophobic nightmare ... An absolute page-turner' Michelle Frances 'Cooper's darkest, most devious thriller yet. Utterly unputdownable!' A. A. Chaudhuri 'I love Catherine Cooper's wonderfully twisty destination mysteries. Appointment reading in my thriller calendar' Barnaby Walter 'Fizzing with tension - I couldn't turn the pages fast enough' Lucy Martin 'The queen of luxurious crime does it again! I was totally gripped throughout' Sophie Flynn 'Murder has never been so glamorous! ... fast, thrilling, fun' Barbara Copperthwaite 'My favourite Catherine Cooper read yet! An absolute page-turner of a thriller' JM Hewitt 'A great cast of characters ... a fantastic luxury beach setting and a twisty plot all make for a fabulous read' Joy Kluver 'It is the ultimate beach read - I loved it!' Emily Freud 'Skulduggery, secrets and sly ways to bump someone off ... fasten your seatbelt for your visit to The Island. It's going to be a thrilling, bumpy ride!' Penny Batchelor 'Luxury, murder and 90's nostalgia, The Island has it all! An addictive page turner with a fast-moving plot and brilliant cast of nefarious characters' Sarah Clarke-Wareham 'I inhaled The Island. This is Catherine Cooper's best yet! ... I dare you to pick it up and try to put it down before you're finished' Rachel Wolf