Loyalty Martina Cole with Jacqui Rose

**MARTINA COLE IS BACK! PRE-ORDER THE BRAND NEW NOVEL** If you want to survive in this world, there's one thing you should value above all else: LOYALTY. Dara Tailor has had to grow up fast. With a mother addicted to cocaine, Dara must look after her seven younger siblings, until social services split them up for ever. Grace Perry has led a sheltered life. Until her widowed mother is attacked and left for dead and Grace is taken into care. At Holly Brookes Children's Home, the two girls unite in the face of horrific abuse and form an unbreakable bond of loyalty. But when their loyalty is tested can they rely on each other to do the right thing? Friendship - it's all about trust. Don't miss the explosive new novel from the queen of crime Martina Cole. 'She's a total one-off' Guardian 'The stuff of legend . . . utterly compelling' Mirror 'Superstar crime writer' This Morning 'The undisputed Queen of crime writing' Erwin James 'Her gripping plots pack a mean emotional punch' Mail on Sunday 'One of the best fiction authors around . . . spectacular' Closer 'Dark and dangerous' Sunday Mirror Due to health reasons, Martina Cole has chosen to collaborate with writer Jacqui Rose to finish her upcoming novel Loyalty.