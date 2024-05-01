Tesco 2 Cooked Skinless Chicken Breast 220G

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Instructions: 800W/900w 3 mins Place chicken on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper. Heat on full power for 2 minutes. Turn the chicken over. Heat on full power for 1 minute. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins. Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Steam cooked skinless chicken breasts with a tender bite. A lean meat high in protein, a great addition to salad or to reheat and add to a chickpea curry for a quick and easy meal. READY TO EAT SUCCULENT & TENDER

