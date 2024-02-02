Moo Free Easter Egg Hunt Box 150g

Alternative to Milk Chocolate Solid Easter Egg Shaped Pieces We purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support more sustainable farming. Find out more at ra.org

Mikey's Choccy Easter Egg Hunt Mikey Bunny wanted all his friends to be able to enjoy an easter egg hunt and so made special eggs just for them. Now Harold the hedgehog, Hammy Hamster and squiggle squirrel can have fun finding their special eggs. Let the hunt begin!

Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism. Moo free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy-dodging bite.

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Cocoa

Contains 10 Choccy Egg Shapes Dairy Free No Gluten No Soya No Palm Oil A Choc-Packed Party of Milk-Free Mayhem Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Cocoa content 37%, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Dairy free, Gluten free, Soya free, Vegetarian & Vegan.

Net Contents

10 x 15g ℮ Choccy Egg Shapes