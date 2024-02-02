We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moo Free Easter Egg Hunt Box 150g

£4.95

£3.30/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegan
Vegetarian

Alternative to Milk Chocolate Solid Easter Egg Shaped PiecesWe purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support more sustainable farming.Find out more at ra.org
Mikey's Choccy Easter Egg HuntMikey Bunny wanted all his friends to be able to enjoy an easter egg hunt and so made special eggs just for them. Now Harold the hedgehog, Hammy Hamster and squiggle squirrel can have fun finding their special eggs. Let the hunt begin!
Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism.Moo free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy-dodging bite.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Cocoa
Contains 10 Choccy Egg ShapesDairy FreeNo GlutenNo SoyaNo Palm OilA Choc-Packed Party of Milk-Free MayhemSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Cocoa content 37%, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Dairy free, Gluten free, Soya free, Vegetarian & Vegan.

Net Contents

10 x 15g ℮ Choccy Egg Shapes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

