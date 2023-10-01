Wildfire Hannah Grace

The new novel from the bestselling author of Icebreaker.... When Russ and Aurora cross paths at a university party, a drinking game ends with them spending the night together. The next day, Aurora slips away before Russ learns her full name. This anonymity ends when they both turn up to their first day of work as camp counsellors. A job they had both chosen to escape Maple Hills for the summer. Given their history, there's still an obvious tension between the two but the camp has a strict "no staff fraternizing" rule. Russ doesn't want to risk heading home early but Aurora has never been one for rules. As things heat up, they'll have to resist or risk starting something they just can't stop. 18+ content