Aero Peppermint Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Bar 186g

A mint flavoured milk chocolate egg with a bar of Aero peppermint (Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles). AERO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information

Feel the bubbles ® AERO Peppermint Large Easter Egg is a smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with a full size Aero Peppermint Bubbly Bar. What makes AERO so deliciously special? It’s the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. AERO is a much-loved chocolate worldwide and is renowned for its unique bubbly texture. In 1935, Rowntree’s launched AERO Mint into the UK, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. During the First and Second World Wars, Rowntree’s was unable to produce pure milk chocolate bars due to the rationing of milk, and so the production of AERO came to a temporary halt. However, AERO was re-introduced in 1950 and first featured on TV in 1955, with the caption ‘The milk chocolate that’s different’. As AERO continued to thrive, new flavour variations and chocolate formats were launched, including AERO Lime, AERO Coffee, AERO Caramel, and most famously AERO Bubbles in 2005. AERO’s biggest launch of recent history is AERO Mousse – bubbly milk chocolate topped with a velvety layer of mousse, all wrapped up in a smooth chocolate shell. With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.

If Aero Peppermint is your chocolate of choice this Easter, try our GIANT egg for an even bigger treat!

A smooth milk chocolate egg with a full size Aero Peppermint Bubbly Bar. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 186G

Contains: Milk May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya

186g

Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg! Mint Flavoured Milk Chocolate Egg Know your serving 1/8 egg = 1 serving Aero Peppermint Know your serving 1 bar = 1 serving