New
Reese's Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 3 Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Eggs 252g

£5.00

£1.98/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Creme Centre (40%)
Pack size: 252G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, HazelnutsContains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Net Contents

252g ℮

Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg 150gPeanut Butter Crème Egg 3 x 34g

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats in Varying Proportions (Palm, Shea, Sal), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2211kJ / 528kcal
Fat29g
of which saturates18g
Carbohydrate59g
of which sugars58g
Protein5.6g
Salt0.10g

