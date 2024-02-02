Reese's Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with 3 Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Eggs 252g

1 Large egg 3 Peanut butter eggs Dreaming of a peanut butter filled easter...

Milk Chocolate Hollow Egg 150g Peanut Butter Crème Egg 3 x 34g

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower & Safflower), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils in Varying Proportions (Palm, Palm Kernel), Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin*, E476, Antioxidant, E319, Acidity Regulator E330, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, *Produced From Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see base of pack.