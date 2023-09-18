Girls Night In Canti Prosecco Rose 200ml, Truffles 37.5g & Socks Gift Set.

3 Lindor White Chocolate & Strawberry Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling Canti Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato WWW.LINDT.CO.UK

Canti Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato Delicate pink colour, floral and fruity fragrance with a fresh, savoury and elegant taste. Perfect for an aperitif, or to accompany light dishes and shellfish.

Product of Italy
Socks 75% Cotton, 20% spandex, 5% elastic. Product of China.

Includes funky socks!

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Cream Powder (1.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Strawberry Powder (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Colouring (Beetroot Red), Flavourings

Allergy Information

Lindor White Chocolate & Strawberry Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling: May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts., Canti Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé Extra Dry Millesimato: Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Preparation and Usage

Socks One size. Wash before wearing. Machine wash in cold water, with similar colours. Only use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low setting. Do not dry clean. Do not iron.

Lower age limit

18 Years