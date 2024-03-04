We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Strawberry Creme Eclairs

Tesco Finest 2 Strawberry Creme Eclairs

£3.50

£1.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One éclair
Energy
1557kJ
374kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
25.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.5g

high

63%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.0g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557kJ / 374kcal

2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with stabilised whipped cream and strawberry conserve, topped with strawberry flavoured Belgian white chocolate fondant and white chocolate lacing.
Inspired by the classic French éclair Our chefs fill our classic choux pastry éclair with fruity strawberry conserve and whipped British cream. The eclairs are then topped with strawberry Belgian white chocolate fondant and hand finished with white chocolate lacing.Summer Edition Golden choux éclairs filled with whipped cream and strawberry conserve, topped with strawberry fondant and laced with white Belgian chocolate.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Whipped Cream (42%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Alginate)], Strawberry Conserve (14%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin)], Pasteurised Egg, Belgian White Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e (2 x 100g)

