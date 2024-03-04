Tesco Finest 2 Strawberry Creme Eclairs

2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with stabilised whipped cream and strawberry conserve, topped with strawberry flavoured Belgian white chocolate fondant and white chocolate lacing.

Inspired by the classic French éclair Our chefs fill our classic choux pastry éclair with fruity strawberry conserve and whipped British cream. The eclairs are then topped with strawberry Belgian white chocolate fondant and hand finished with white chocolate lacing. Summer Edition Golden choux éclairs filled with whipped cream and strawberry conserve, topped with strawberry fondant and laced with white Belgian chocolate.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Whipped Cream (42%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Alginate)], Strawberry Conserve (14%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin)], Pasteurised Egg, Belgian White Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e (2 x 100g)