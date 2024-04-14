We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Roast Chicken Thighs 450g

£4.00

£0.89/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
1012kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.69g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 911kJ / 218kcal

Roasted chicken thighs with brown sugar marinade.
READY TO EAT SUCCULENT & TENDER
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (129%), Salt, Dextrose, Brown Sugar.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

