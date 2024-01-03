We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Iberico cheese & Serrano Rollitos 88g

£3.00

£3.41/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 rollitos
Energy
69kcal
289kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

high

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 315kcal

Iberico full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow's, goat's and sheep's milk, wrapped in dry cured Spanish ham.
Creamy & Nutty Iberico cheese rolled in 11 month matured Serrano ham
Pack size: 88G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ibérico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (64%), Serrano Ham (36%) [Pork, Salt].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using Spanish pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

88g e

