Tesco Finest Portobello Mushroom Shawarma 400g

Bulgur wheat with sweetened dried cranberries, sultanas and spices, with portobello mushroom, in a tomato and piquillo red pepper sauce, with red onion and a coriander yogurt sachet.

Chunky slices of portobello mushrooms, flame seared in a shawarma inspired spice blend with herby bulgur wheat with warming spices, sultanas and cranberries. Accompanied with a red pepper sauce and pickled red onions, drizzled with a coriander yogurt dressing. Signature Vegetables Portobello mushroom slices, marinated in a shawarma inspired spice blend, with spicy bulgur wheat, cranberries and a red pepper sauce, finished with a coriander yogurt dressing.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Portobello Mushroom (33%), Coriander Yogurt [Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Cumin Powder], Bulgur Wheat, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Red Pepper, Onion, Santarella® Cherry Tomato [Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Oregano, Dried Garlic], Tomato Purée, Piquillo Red Pepper, Tomato, Red Chilli Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Sultana, Garlic Purée, Honey, Ginger Purée, Water, Sugar, Tomato Juice, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Cinnamon Powder, Mint, Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Leek, Clove Powder, Carrot, Parsley, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e