We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Portobello Mushroom Shawarma 400g

Tesco Finest Portobello Mushroom Shawarma 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1848kJ
441kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.0g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
1.79g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 495kJ / 118kcal

Bulgur wheat with sweetened dried cranberries, sultanas and spices, with portobello mushroom, in a tomato and piquillo red pepper sauce, with red onion and a coriander yogurt sachet.
Chunky slices of portobello mushrooms, flame seared in a shawarma inspired spice blend with herby bulgur wheat with warming spices, sultanas and cranberries. Accompanied with a red pepper sauce and pickled red onions, drizzled with a coriander yogurt dressing.Signature Vegetables Portobello mushroom slices, marinated in a shawarma inspired spice blend, with spicy bulgur wheat, cranberries and a red pepper sauce, finished with a coriander yogurt dressing.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Portobello Mushroom (33%), Coriander Yogurt [Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Cumin Powder], Bulgur Wheat, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Red Pepper, Onion, Santarella® Cherry Tomato [Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Oregano, Dried Garlic], Tomato Purée, Piquillo Red Pepper, Tomato, Red Chilli Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Sultana, Garlic Purée, Honey, Ginger Purée, Water, Sugar, Tomato Juice, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Cinnamon Powder, Mint, Turmeric, Cumin Powder, Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Leek, Clove Powder, Carrot, Parsley, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here