LITTLE DISH MAC & CHEESE KIDS MEAL 200G

£2.85

£14.25/kg

Vegetarian

Little Dish Mac & Cheese Kids Meal 200g Buy One, Give One™When you buy this Little Dish Meal, we give a healthy meal to a child in need.Find out how we're working with the Felix Project to make this happen.
At Little Dish we make real food kids love, using wholesome, nutritious ingredients, cooked as you would at home. We make our Mac & Cheese with hidden butternut squash and sweet potato in a cheesy sauce, served with macaroni pasta.
Packed in a protective atmosphere.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C104258© 2023 Healthy Kids Ltd
1 of 5 a Day100% Natural IngredientsGood Food for Good CausesLow in SaltSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G
Low in Salt

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (31%)*, Whole Milk, Butternut Squash (16%), Water, Sweet Potato (4%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Italian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, *Cooked Pasta contains: Water, Durum Wheat

Allergy Information

This Little Dish has been made in a kitchen that handles Nuts and Peanuts and is therefore not suitable for those allergic to these ingredients. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfectly portioned & nutritionally balanced for 1-3 year olds. Also great for 4-5 year olds (or larger appetites) with a side of veggies.

Lower age limit

1 Years

upper-age-limit

5 Years

