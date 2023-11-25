Abra Ca Debora Diddy Sweet Dutch Style Pancakes 250g

Mini pancakes sweet Come say hello! Pop along to Abra-ca-Debora.co.uk, take a peek at my super-simple recipes and share your own magical creations. There are prizes to be won and you'll even get to meet my cat!

Mini bite-sized pancakes* *Chocolate sauce not included

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

The supper conjure-upper Add any topping for a speedy snack! Enjoy hot or cold for a mini, light & fluffy treat Perfect for dipping!

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Vinegar, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

Allergic to something? These diddy pancakes contain Gluten, Milk and Egg.

Net Contents

250g ℮