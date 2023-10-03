L'Oreal Men Expert Clear Skin Duo Gift Set

L'OR MEN EXPERT CLEAR SKIN DUO GIFT SET

From the Men Expert Carbon Range, our moisturiser and face wash will help you keep your skin looking fresh and clear, Pure Carbon Anti Imperfection Moisturiser, for 24 hour hydration, this moisturiser enriched with volcanic Minerals absorbs sebum and helps reduce light reflection, for clear and smooth skin. Pure Anti Imperfection Daily Face Wash enriched with salicylic acid and volcanic minerals, purify and tighten pores, to protect against the appearance of spots. Introducing the ultimate 2-step giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert, designed to keep clear skin hydrated and without imperfections. Utilising Salicylic Acid and Volcanic Minerals to Cleanse and Hydrate the skin.

Discover the 2 step Skincare giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert's Carbon Range, the skincare duo designed for clear skin without imperfections.

Ingredients

Pure Carbon Anti-Imperfection Daily Face Wash: Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Butylene Glycol, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Glycerin, Decyl Glucoside, Niacinamide, Carrageenan, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Zinc Gluconate, Glycolic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Perlite, Coco-Betaine, Disodium EDTA, Charcoal Powder, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Menthol, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, Pure Carbon Anti-Imperfection 24h Moisturiser: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Octyldodecanol, Alcohol Denat, Niacinamide, Silica Silylate, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Charcoal Powder, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Tocopherol, Perlite, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Parfum / Fragrance

