Tesco Mixed Olives With Mature Cheddar 200g

Tesco Mixed Olives With Mature Cheddar 200g

£3.00

£1.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack (40g)
Energy
281kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

high

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 171kcal

A mix of pimento stuffed olives, pitted green and black olives, diced mature Cheddar cheese and roasted red pepper in a parsley dressing.
Crisp & creamy Spanish green, black and pimento stuffed olives with roasted peppers
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Black Olives, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Pimento Paste [Water, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

200g

