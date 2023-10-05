We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380g

Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380g

£4.20

£11.05/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2037kJ
485kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
17.6g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

low

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.0g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
2.03g

high

34%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal

Cooked rice with onion, red pepper and tomato sauce, served with sweet potato pakora, cauliflower, Tenderstem broccoli and coriander.Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
A curry house favourite.Spiced rice and lentils topped with flame seared cauliflower, sweet potato pakoras, Tenderstem® broccoli and finished with coriander.
FSC-FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.orgWicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Chilli rating - Mild - 1Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Onion, Red Pepper (12%), Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Tenderstem Broccoli, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Coconut, Split Red Lentils, Coriander, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Mint, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Seed, Turmeric Powder, Rice Flour, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮

