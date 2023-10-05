Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380g

Cooked rice with onion, red pepper and tomato sauce, served with sweet potato pakora, cauliflower, Tenderstem broccoli and coriander. Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. Prepare for Veg Unleashed!

A curry house favourite. Spiced rice and lentils topped with flame seared cauliflower, sweet potato pakoras, Tenderstem® broccoli and finished with coriander.

FSC-FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.

Chilli rating - Mild - 1 Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Onion, Red Pepper (12%), Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Tenderstem Broccoli, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Coconut, Split Red Lentils, Coriander, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Mint, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Seed, Turmeric Powder, Rice Flour, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮