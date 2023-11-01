We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Boursin Truffle Flavoured Soft Cheese 150g

Boursin Truffle Flavoured Soft Cheese 150g

4.5(15)
£2.95

£19.67/kg

Full Fat Soft Cheese Truffle Flavoured.
Indulge in the exquisite taste of Boursin's luxurious and gourmet Truffle Flavoured. Experience the classic creamy and crumbly texture of Boursin cheese infused with truffles, that will amaze your guests and take your cheeseboard to new heights.Not only does the truffle flavoured add depth and richness to cheese platters, but it also elevates homemade recipes to a whole new level. From pasta dishes to creamy risottos and delectable toasts, this gourmet cheese is a versatile ingredient that can transform ordinary meals into extraordinary culinary creations.Whether you're snacking on it, spreading it on a cracker, using it in cooking, or enhancing your cheeseboard, our flavoured truffle cheese is the perfect companion for any occasion. Its versatility allows you to explore endless possibilities and add a touch of luxury to your favorite recipes. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a truly luxurious experience that will satisfy the desires of every food enthusiast.
Boursin inspires, you create.
FSC - FSC® 100%, FSC® C000000
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Cream, Truffle Salt 1.15% (Salt, Black Summer Truffle, Natural Truffle Flavouring), Mushroom, Peppercorn 0.3%, Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Lactic Ferments

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

150g ℮

