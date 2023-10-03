We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Cetaphil Pro Spf 30 Redness Prone Day Cream 50Ml
image 1 of Cetaphil Pro Spf 30 Redness Prone Day Cream 50Mlimage 2 of Cetaphil Pro Spf 30 Redness Prone Day Cream 50Ml

Cetaphil Pro Spf 30 Redness Prone Day Cream 50Ml

4.4(28)
Write a review

£25.00

£50.00/100ml

Cetaphil Pro SPF 30 Redness Prone Day Cream 50ml
A tinted day cream that moisturises sensitive skin, leaving the skin feeling soothed and hydrated. Cetaphil PRO Redness Prone Skin Moisturising Day Cream provides SPF 30 protection with mineral-based filters. Tinted formulation immediately helps to even skin tone and reduces the appearance of redness. With hydrating Glycerin and Allantoin. Also suitable for people whose skin may be prone to rosacea.
Cetaphil is the UK’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended skincare brand and for 75 years has been used all around the world to improve the resilience of sensitive skin. For both face & body, Cetaphil’s specially formulated products help defend against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier, leaving you with skin that looks and feels healthier. Cetaphil’s award winning Gentle Skin Cleanser is a cult favourite among beauty experts - this skincare staple removes impurities without stripping the skin’s natural barrier and hydrates as it cleanses, giving your skin the care it needs. Cetaphil uses a wide range of key active ingredients, such as hydrating Glycerin, Niacinamide, Panthenol and Hyaluronic Acid, each with unique and effective properties to address various skin concerns and provide you with Complete Care for Sensitive Skin.
Does not block poresNo added fragranceSuitable for Rosacea-prone, sensitive skin
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide [Nano], Caprylyl Methicone, Zinc Oxide [Nano], Cetyl Diglyceryl Tris (Trimethylsiloxy) Silylethyl Dimethicone, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isohexadecane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Silica, Allantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, Caffeine, CI 77288, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Magnesium Sulfate, Methylpropanediol, Tocopherol, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Trisiloxane

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply to freshly cleansed skin in the morning. Re-apply as required throughout the day.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here