Cetaphil Pro SPF 30 Redness Prone Day Cream 50ml

A tinted day cream that moisturises sensitive skin, leaving the skin feeling soothed and hydrated. Cetaphil PRO Redness Prone Skin Moisturising Day Cream provides SPF 30 protection with mineral-based filters. Tinted formulation immediately helps to even skin tone and reduces the appearance of redness. With hydrating Glycerin and Allantoin. Also suitable for people whose skin may be prone to rosacea.

Cetaphil is the UK’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended skincare brand and for 75 years has been used all around the world to improve the resilience of sensitive skin. For both face & body, Cetaphil’s specially formulated products help defend against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier, leaving you with skin that looks and feels healthier. Cetaphil’s award winning Gentle Skin Cleanser is a cult favourite among beauty experts - this skincare staple removes impurities without stripping the skin’s natural barrier and hydrates as it cleanses, giving your skin the care it needs. Cetaphil uses a wide range of key active ingredients, such as hydrating Glycerin, Niacinamide, Panthenol and Hyaluronic Acid, each with unique and effective properties to address various skin concerns and provide you with Complete Care for Sensitive Skin.

Does not block pores No added fragrance Suitable for Rosacea-prone, sensitive skin

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide [Nano], Caprylyl Methicone, Zinc Oxide [Nano], Cetyl Diglyceryl Tris (Trimethylsiloxy) Silylethyl Dimethicone, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isohexadecane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Silica, Allantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, Caffeine, CI 77288, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Magnesium Sulfate, Methylpropanediol, Tocopherol, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Trisiloxane

Produce of

Made in Canada

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage