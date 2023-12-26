Magnum Mini White & White Almond Ice Cream Sticks 6x55ml

Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with white chocolate (31%)

Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. Discover rich, cracking white chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream that pleasure seekers will love to share, with 3 x Magnum Mini White Chocolate and 3 x Mini White Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks in every pack of 6 mini ice creams – the perfect size for anytime indulgence. Flavoured with vanilla from Madagascar and the crunchiest almonds, each indulgent frozen mini ice cream is coated in creamy white chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when the details matter. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s all about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum’s sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen dessert treats, from the delicious Magnum Classic and Almond to the luxurious Magnum Double Raspberry and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a moment of pleasure with a Magnum Classic ice cream stick. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will you indulge in? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.

Magnum Mini White Chocolate & Mini Almond White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks – experience the true pleasure and superior taste of velvety smooth ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum white chocolate Smooth vanilla ice cream coated in rich, cracking white chocolate, our White Chocolate Mini ice cream sticks are made from the highest quality ingredients, with passion and precision, by expert hands For an extra satisfying bite, the Mini Almond White Chocolate ice cream stick features velvety smooth ice cream flavoured with authentic Madagascan vanilla (may contain soy) and crunchy almonds Discover indulgence with a mini gluten-free frozen dessert made with the perfect balance of white chocolate and ice cream – the perfect size for anytime indulgence The chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – guaranteed to satisfy every chocolate connoisseur Pack of 6 contains 3 Magnum Mini White Chocolate ice creams and 3 Magnum Mini White Chocolate Almond ice creams to be stored at -18°C – the perfect way to share the pleasure, any time

Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, skimmed MILK powder, coconut fat, ALMONDS, butter oil (MILK), whole MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, sunflower lecithin), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), natural vanilla flavouring (with MILK)¹, flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain other nuts and soy. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

Contains: Almonds, Milk, Nuts May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Queensland Nut, Soya, Walnuts

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

330 ℮