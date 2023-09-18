We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Spicy Pepper-No-Ni Pizza 390g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
2124kJ
506kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
20.3g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.81g

high

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ

Seeded base with sourdough, topped with tomato and basil sauce, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, jackfruit pepperoni, Roquito® peppers and jalapenos.Thank you for choosing Wicked and sharing in our delicious compassion for animals and our planet.
Wood-Fired Sourdough Pizza topped with tomato-basil sauce, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, Red Roquito® Peppers and spicy Jalapenos
Grabbling Veg by the Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is abold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates ofthe University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C012938, www.fsc.orgRoquito® is a registered trademark of Leathams Ltd.Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Chilli rating - Hot - 3Topped with rich tomato sauce for depth of flavourWood-fired sourdough crust hand stretched to perfectionLayered with spicy pepper-no-ni & spicy jalapenos. bam, this is good!Chef-crafted & 100% plant based delicious!Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Coconut Oil Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Monocalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Olive Leaf Extract, Citrus Fibre, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Water, Tomato, Jackfruit Pepperoni (7%) [Water, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Jackfruit, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein, Dried Glucose Syrup, Broad Bean Protein, Sweet Potato Concentrate, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Carrot Concentrate, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Gelling Agent (Agar), Smoked Salt, Maltodextrin, Flax Seed, Paprika, White Pepper, Paprika Extract, Fennel Extract], Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Semolina (Wheat), Roquito® Peppers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Jalapenos, Sugar, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Garlic Purée, Yeast, Thyme, Basil, Oregano, Fermented Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

390g ℮

